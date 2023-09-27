Consumer Durables - Unchanged Demand Trend; Margin Likely Bottoming Out: HDFC Securities
Status quo in terms of demand environment; all eyes on festive season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Consumer durable sector has seen various challenges over the last few quarters due to-
unseasonal rains in the peak summer months;
weak consumer sentiment due to the inflationary environment; and
delayed liquidation of non-rated fan inventory.
However, with most of these headwinds now appearing to be behind, and with the ‘housing’ theme still in good shape, we believe categories like fan, lighting, room AC, and KEA will see benefits in H2 FY24 and FY25 (back-ended cycle categories).
Besides, we believe the fan category volume will bounce back in H2 FY24 along with benefits of a price increase of high single-digit (rating change).
It should recover the electrical consumer durable segment for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
We continue to believe that consumer durable categories enjoy gross domestic product multiplier benefits and offer medium to long-term growth opportunities, given-
resilient housing/home improvement theme;
under penetration of most product categories; and
product basket diversification opportunities.
In the past 18-24 months, valuations across the sector have seen a sharp correction due to a weak earnings show. The easing commodity basket could lead to a return of price-elastic demand and enable better operating performance in FY24.
Our top picks are Crompton and Havells.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.