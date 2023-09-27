Consumer Durables - Unchanged Demand Trend; Margin Likely Bottoming Out: HDFC Securities

Consumer durable sector has seen various challenges over the last few quarters due to-

unseasonal rains in the peak summer months; weak consumer sentiment due to the inflationary environment; and delayed liquidation of non-rated fan inventory.

However, with most of these headwinds now appearing to be behind, and with the ‘housing’ theme still in good shape, we believe categories like fan, lighting, room AC, and KEA will see benefits in H2 FY24 and FY25 (back-ended cycle categories).

Besides, we believe the fan category volume will bounce back in H2 FY24 along with benefits of a price increase of high single-digit (rating change).

It should recover the electrical consumer durable segment for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.

We continue to believe that consumer durable categories enjoy gross domestic product multiplier benefits and offer medium to long-term growth opportunities, given-

resilient housing/home improvement theme; under penetration of most product categories; and product basket diversification opportunities.

In the past 18-24 months, valuations across the sector have seen a sharp correction due to a weak earnings show. The easing commodity basket could lead to a return of price-elastic demand and enable better operating performance in FY24.

Our top picks are Crompton and Havells.