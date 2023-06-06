Consumer Durables Q4 Review — Moderate Show Amid Inflationary Environment, Unseasonal Rain: Dolat Capital

During Q4 FY23, consumer durables exhibited moderate performance amid an inflationary environment and unseasonal rain in March 2023. While business-to-consumer demand remained lackluster, business-to-business segment sustained steady demand led by infrastructure and housing activity.

Gross margins improved with stability in commodity prices. However, Ebitda margins of most companies continued to remain under pressure on YoY basis, due to insufficient price increases and normalization of advertising and promotion spends.

The cables and wires industry continued strong momentum in Q4 supported by revival in public and private capex (four year revenue compound annual growth rate averaged 14.5%). Growth in industry volumes varied ~7-13% in Q4.

In Q4, cooling products /room AC growth was dampened by unseasonal rain in March-23, deferring the demand of cooling appliances. In anticipation of severe summer, channels had excess inventory, which was stuck in March-23 due to rain. It was largely cleared as summer picked up April onwards in various regions.

Prolonged softness in consumer demand and pricing pressures in the lighting space impacted the overall industry in Q4.

ECD (small appliance) category was impacted in Q4 mainly due to lower consumer demand and weakness in fans vertical. Heavy channel inventory at the end of Q3, ahead of the BEE regime change, and unseasonal rains in March-23 led to lower primary offtake in fans in Q4.