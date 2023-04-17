Consumer Durables Q4 Results Preview — Soft Consumer Sentiments: Axis Securities
Business-to-business demand continues to witness an uptick with improving economic activities.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
While the overall consumer durables demand during the quarter stood moderate, the seasonal products such as fans, coolers, and air conditioner witnessed some demand uptick in January 2023 and February 2023 in the anticipation of a strong summer season.
However, in the season category, volumes of fans got impacted due to higher channel inventory built-up in Q3 FY23 ahead of the implementation of the BEE norms.
Moreover, the unseasonal rains impacted the demand momentum during March 2023 which affected the volumes of room ACs and coolers. However, the distributors remained optimistic about a demand pick-up in April-23 and May-23.
In the lighting products segment, the institutional and business-to-government witnessed a pick-up in demand while business-to-consumer demand remained moderate due to higher inflation during the past year.
For the cables and wires segment, the demand stood robust during Jan-23 and Mar-23 despite price hikes in the range of 3-5%. Overall industry growth was in the mid-teens with an uptick in business-to-business demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Durables Q4 Results Preview - Muted B2C Demand, B2B Segment Outperform: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.