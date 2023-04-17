Consumer Durables Q4 Results Preview — Soft Consumer Sentiments: Axis Securities

While the overall consumer durables demand during the quarter stood moderate, the seasonal products such as fans, coolers, and air conditioner witnessed some demand uptick in January 2023 and February 2023 in the anticipation of a strong summer season.

However, in the season category, volumes of fans got impacted due to higher channel inventory built-up in Q3 FY23 ahead of the implementation of the BEE norms.

Moreover, the unseasonal rains impacted the demand momentum during March 2023 which affected the volumes of room ACs and coolers. However, the distributors remained optimistic about a demand pick-up in April-23 and May-23.

In the lighting products segment, the institutional and business-to-government witnessed a pick-up in demand while business-to-consumer demand remained moderate due to higher inflation during the past year.

For the cables and wires segment, the demand stood robust during Jan-23 and Mar-23 despite price hikes in the range of 3-5%. Overall industry growth was in the mid-teens with an uptick in business-to-business demand.