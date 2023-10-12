Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Softer Demand, Higher Ad-Spend To Curb Margins: Nirmal Bang
Fan brands with higher premium stock keeping units continue to dominate the market.
Nirmal Bang Report
For our coverage universe, we expect a topline growth of 14.4% YoY with 70 basis points margin improvement.
Consumer durables: We expect a topline growth of 15.9% YoY (lower than the previous run rate of ~22-25%) due to lower off-take of fans (taken ~5% price cut too) and lower-than-expected demand for seasonal products such as washing machine and refrigerator.
Consumer electricals: We expect a topline growth of 12.9% YoY. Healthy growth in wires and cables is expected to be offset by tepid growth in consumer lighting and switches (dominated by Chinese imported lights and local players, respectively).
Margins: consumer durables/consumer electricals is expected to post 50 basis points YoY/100 bps YoY margin expansion. While easing raw material costs, benefit of backward integration and higher contribution from premium products are expected to improve margins, operating de-leverage and higher ad-spends are expected to keep margin expansion in check.
