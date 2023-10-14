Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Likely Similar Print, Festive Season Delays To Impact: HDFC Securities
Unchanged demand trend; aggregate revenue YoY / four-year CAGR at 11/12%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
The sector has seen various challenges over the last few quarters due to-
unseasonal rains in peak summer months;
weak consumer sentiment, given the inflationary environment; and
delayed liquidation of non-rated fan inventory.
However, with most of these headwinds now appearing to be behind, and with the ‘housing’ theme still in good shape, we believe categories like fan, lighting, room AC, and kitchen electrical appliances will see benefits in H2 FY24 and FY25 (back-ended cycle categories).
Besides, we believe fan category volume will bounce back in H2 FY24 along with the benefits of a price increase of high single-digit (rating change). It should recover the electrical consumer durable segment for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
We continue to believe that consumer durable categories enjoy GDP multiplier benefits and offer medium to long-term growth opportunities, given-
resilient housing/home improvement theme;
most product categories being underpenetrated; and
product basket diversification opportunities.
In the past 18-24 months, valuations across the sector have seen a sharp correction due to weak earnings. We believe the easing raw material pressure will enable better operating performance in FY24 and counter the recent underperformance of consumer durable stocks in FY24.
We remain selective and our top picks are Crompton Consumer and Havells. We roll forward our target price to September-25 earnings per share for our coverage universe.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Softer Demand, Higher Ad-Spend To Curb Margins: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.