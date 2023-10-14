Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Likely Similar Print, Festive Season Delays To Impact: HDFC Securities

The sector has seen various challenges over the last few quarters due to-

unseasonal rains in peak summer months; weak consumer sentiment, given the inflationary environment; and delayed liquidation of non-rated fan inventory.

However, with most of these headwinds now appearing to be behind, and with the ‘housing’ theme still in good shape, we believe categories like fan, lighting, room AC, and kitchen electrical appliances will see benefits in H2 FY24 and FY25 (back-ended cycle categories).