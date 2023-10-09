Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Dry Monsoon Help Seasonally Weak Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher

Seasonally weak quarter for sector, sluggish consumer demand and inflationary pressures continue to impact revenue and profitability. Cable and wire segment continue its outperformance in quarter over other segments with healthy growth, largely from business-to-business segment.

Being weak season for room AC/fans, the sector is not expecting major improvement in volume in Q2 FY24. However, there has been recent improvement in secondary sales of seasonal products, driven by dry monsoon season, resulting in channel inventory levels returning to normal.

We expect our consumer durable universe to register a sales/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 11.5%/17.1%/18.7% YoY in Q2 FY24, excluding RR Kabel Ltd. On sales front RR Kabel, KEI Industries Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd. to outperform, while Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. to underperform.

On profitability cables and wire companies and Havells India Ltd. are expected to outperform. We prefer cables and wires companies, with robust growth and return profile, controlled working capital and continuously expanding opportunity market, continue our top pick as RR Kabel.

Our second pick in sector is Havells India, which expected to report healthy recovery in Q2 FY24 even after weak season for its seasonal products.

Our contra pick continues to be Crompton Consumer, the company has taken corrective measures towards growth like-

restructured the business in five verticals, hired/appointed second level management team, addressed the frontend sales team attrition, and increased focus on advertising and promotion and research and development for driving growth.

Although the strategy might impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth from FY25 onwards.