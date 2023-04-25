Consumer Durables - Outlook Robust, Premiumisation Prospects Unhindered: Anand Rathi
Demand picking up for rated fans.
Anand Rathi Report
We hosted a virtual conference call with the channel partners of leading brands in consumer durables. The objective was to seek insights pertaining to demand, premiumisation trends and the impact of consumer financing of consumer durables retailers. Key highlights of our interactions follow.
Demand picking up for rated fans. Most old non-rated fan stocks were cleared over Jan–March 2023. Demand for rated (starred) fans has been picking up from April 2023, despite the difference in prices of rated and non-rated fans being 10-40%. Dealers say price will not be an issue once all stocks of non-rated fan with channel partners have been exhausted.
Research and development, the key to Symphony retaining its leading position. Double-digit air-cooler sales volumes in CY23 summer are expected. Air-cooler dispatches, industry-wide, can hit all-time highs. Symphony Ltd. has an edge over others owing to its R&D in coolers and launching innovative seven-eight models yearly. This season, it launched 'power fans and exhaust fans personal coolers' for residences and new products in commercial cooling. In BLDC, it launched six models. Also, its online campaigns, TV/full-page advertising helped boost sales.
Price hikes. Air conditioners have been growing in double digits this season. All large brands (LG, Samsung, Haier, Daikin) hike prices 4-5% from March 15 every year. In early April, they again raise prices 4-5%. Hence, from January to the season’s end, price are hiked a cumulative 8-10%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
