Consumer Durables Channel Check - Premiumisation Leads To Lower Demand For Mass Category Brands: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

Easy availability of consumer finance and cashback offers are the main reasons drawing consumers towards premium products. As a result, mass category brands have lost a little bit of sheen.

Demand for refrigerator and washing machine has not picked up as expected despite being a seasonal quarter for both.

Daikin has become one of the fastest selling room ACs, predominantly because rolling out products in the price range which is now only slightly higher than Voltas Ltd. and Bluestar Ltd. (versus a higher price difference earlier) and easy and interest-free credit availability.

Decorative and BLDC fans have taken center stage in the highly penetrated fans market; non-premium brands are losing market share.

Decorative lighting is completely dominated by imported players and is available at one-third to one-fourth the price of a brander player.

Switches market is dominated by local and unorganised players.

Polycab India Ltd. is the market leader in wires and cables mainly due to aggressive marketing, wide product portfolio and quick availability of products.