Consumer Durable Sector Check - Looking For The Silver Lining: Dolat Capital
The consumer appliance industry is likely to fall short of dealer expectations in Q2 FY24.
The consumer appliance industry is likely to fall short of dealer expectations in Q2 FY24. We expect Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. and Havells India Ltd. to perform better than peers in fans category.
Pick up in housing activities, low base and price increases should help growth in fans in this quarter. Our top picks are Havells, Crompton Greaves Consumer and Voltas Ltd.
In overall consumer durable, we expect 10-15% YoY growth in Q2 FY24. We expect Lloyd revenue to grow faster compared to Voltas and Blue Star Ltd. on a low base.
Rural sentiment remains weak, mainly due to weather related disturbances. Given low AC penetration (7-9%), harsh summer, growing disposable income, rise in residential and commercial projects and consumer finance options, India’s AC industry offers bright prospects in the medium to long term.
