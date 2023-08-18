Consumer Durable Q1 Results Review - Margins To Improve In Ensuing Quarters: Dolat Capital

During April-May 2023 consumer demand was soft across categories (barring cable and wires) due to unseasonal rains and inflation. June saw demand recovery leading to normalization of channel inventory.

B2B business continued resilient performance led by infrastructure and real estate activity. Gross margins improved with stability in commodity prices and better product mix.

However, Ebitda margins of most companies continued to remain under pressure, due to insufficient price increases and normalization of advertising and promotion spends.