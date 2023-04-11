Consumer Discretionary Q4 Results Preview - Weakness In Spends, Seasonality To Impact Growth: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
We present Q4 FY23 estimates for our consumer discretionary universe (sub-sectors covered: paints, alcoholic-beverages sector and quick service restaurant).
Growth in our consumer discretionary coverage is expected to lag behind that of consumer fast moving consumer goods coverage in Q4 FY23. We expect overall revenue of our consumer discretionary coverage universe to grow by 8.4% YoY in Q4 FY23, driven by paint companies (10.7% YoY growth) followed by QSR companies (18.2% YoY growth).
Overall operating margin performance across coverage companies is expected to be divergent. We expect overall Ebitda margin for our consumer discretionary coverage universe to contract by ~90 bps YoY, largely impacted by alco-bev companies. Ebitda for our consumer discretionary coverage universe is expected to increase marginally by 2.7% YoY while adjusted profit after tax (adjusted profit after tax) is expected to decline by 2.8% YoY.
What to watch out for in Q4 FY23: We expect Westlife Foodworld Ltd. to outperform in the QSR sector. In the consumer discretionary space, we remain structurally positive on Westlife Foodworld, Asian Paints Ltd., United Spirits Ltd. and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
