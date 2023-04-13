Consumer Discretionary Q4 Preview - Favorable Base, Seasonal Product Demand To Drive Topline: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Our consumer discretionary universe’s revenue is likely to grow albeit at a slow pace of 10% YoY led by paints and large appliances categories. On a favorable base, paints players are likely to report volume growth in the range of 11-13% led by decorative paints and inventory buildup at dealer’s level.
On the fast moving electrical goods front, large appliances players like Havells India Ltd. and Voltas Ltd. are likely to report revenue growth in the range of 12- 13% YoY led by strong air conditioner demand.
However, demand for small appliances remained muted due to higher channel inventory (in the fan segment) and lower rural demand. For plastic piping companies, volume growth of 11- 12% YoY is backed by strong demand for plumbing products.
On the margin front, the Ebitda margin is likely to recover ~100 basis points QoQ supported by easing raw material prices and positive operating leverage. However, on a YoY basis, the margin is likely to remain flat due to higher advertising and promotion spends.
We believe easing of inflationary pressure, rationalising channel inventory and pick up in construction activities will be key demand drivers for discretionary products going forward.
