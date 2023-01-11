Consumer Discretionary Q3 Results Preview - Weak Demand; Sequential Margin Recovery: ICICI Direct
Expect demand recovery to kick in from Q4 onwards on easing inflationary pressure, fresh inventory build-up of seasonal products.
ICICI Direct Report
Our consumer discretionary universe is likely to report muted volume offtake of ~2-8% (barring pipe companies) in Q3 FY23. The lower volume offtake of paints and fast moving electric goods is attributable to unfavorable base, weak rural demand and slow inventory build-up of winter related home appliances.
Plastic piping companies, on the other hand, are likely to report strong volume growth of 22-34% YoY, supported by dealer inventory buildup amid stabilising PVC prices.
On the margin front, the Ebitda margin is likely to recover ~300 basis points QoQ supported by easing raw material prices. However, on a YoY basis, the margin is likely to remain lower by ~100 bps due to higher advertisement expenses and low operating leverage.
As a result, universe’s bottomline is likely to be flat on a YoY basis. We expect a demand recovery to kick in from Q4 onwards on easing inflationary pressure and fresh inventory build-up of seasonal products.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
