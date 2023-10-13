Construction Q2 Results Preview - Resolution Of Critical Issues To Accelerate Infra Projects: Nirmal Bang
Increase in competitive intensity may impact order inflows while margin performance will be a function of input costs.
Nirmal Bang Report
Construction industry is expected to maintain buoyancy, driven by:
Bharatmala and Sagarmala Pariyojana,
Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation,
Jal Jeevan Mission,
PM Gati Shaki Plan and
The government’s spending on infrastructure.
Pick-up in order book position from Q2 FY24 is likely to remain strong. Policy initiatives undertaken by the government, including the Land Acquisition Act, fast-tracking the process of arbitration claims, engineering, procurement and construction, hybrid annuity model and toll-operate-transfer are driving growth.
Monetisation of HAM assets to free capital.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., KNR Construction Ltd. and PNC Infratech Ltd. are expected to clock plus 10% YoY revenue growth each.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
