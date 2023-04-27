Constellium Q1 Results Review - Underscoring The Familiar Concerns: ICICI Securities

Constellium SE’s Q1 CY23 performance missed consensus estimates mainly due to higher costs and subdued shipments at packaging segment. Key points:

Packaging shipments were impacted by the ongoing destocking in North America and Europe; aerospace rolled products’ shipments rose 50% YoY as major original equipment manufacturers announced increase in narrow body build rate; automotive rolled products’ shipments rose, whereas specialities’ shipments remained weak; and FY23 guidance announced a quarter back was broadly retained with Ebitda being increased by €10 million.

Going ahead, management expects cost pressures to continue in CY23 arising from tight metal supply; higher price of alloying elements; and higher labour and non-metal costs, particularly, European energy to sustain throughout CY23.

We find Constellium’s management commentary very similar to Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s from the latter’s investors day meet. We believe beverage can shipment trend and cost impact would be the key focus areas for Novelis.