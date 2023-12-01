Concord Biotech - Niche Fermentation-Focused Business At Work: Motilal Oswal
Over past two decades, Concord Biotech has established capabilities across complex fermentation value chain to manufacture APIs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We met with the management of Concord Biotech Ltd. and visited its Limbasi (active pharma ingredient)/Valthera (formulation) plants.
Over the past two decades, Concord Biotech has established capabilities across the complex fermentation value chain to manufacture APIs.
The company has also put in efforts to forward-integrate to manufacture formulations in therapeutic areas of immunosuppressants, oncology and anti-infectives.
Overall, it has doubled its revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY19-23 to Rs 8.5 billion, (~41% earnings compound annual growth rate).
It is building enough levers in the API/formulation segments to achieve a 25% revenue CAGR over the next five-six years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kaynes - Execution Superiority In A Favorable Ecosystem: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.