Concord Biotech IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Issue Details, Key Risks And Concerns: Motilal Oswal

Risk and concerns

Concord Biotech’s all three manufacturing facilities and two research and development centers are located in Gujarat. Any slowdown or shutdown could impact its operations.

Top five/10 customers contributed 33%/ 44% to Concord Biotech’s FY23 revenues. Any significant reduction in demand from such customers may adversely affect Concord Biotech’s business.

As of June 30, 2023, the company has filed 128 drug master files for active pharma ingredients with various regulatory agencies around the world. If it is unable to obtain trademarks and patents for its products, the business may be adversely affected.

Concord Biotech is subject to extensive government regulations and any failure to obtain, maintain or renew them could adversely impact its operations.

Working capital requirement is high at 150-160 days. Thus any insufficient cash flows may adversely affect its business.