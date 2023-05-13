Colgate Q4 Results Review - Volume Trajectory Continues To Remain Subdued: Motilal Oswal

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s gross margin returned to normative levels in Q4 FY23 and Ebitda margin improved ~550 basis point sequentially (500 bp beat).

Ad spends are expected to remain high in the coming quarters. Colgate has passed on some benefits of lower raw material prices to consumers. Growth next year would be led by volume rather than value.

Colgate will continue to focus on innovation, productivity and premiumization to revive growth.