Colgate Q4 Results Review - Volume Trajectory Continues To Remain Subdued: Motilal Oswal
In-line sales; margin better than expectation.
Motilal Oswal Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s gross margin returned to normative levels in Q4 FY23 and Ebitda margin improved ~550 basis point sequentially (500 bp beat).
Ad spends are expected to remain high in the coming quarters. Colgate has passed on some benefits of lower raw material prices to consumers. Growth next year would be led by volume rather than value.
Colgate will continue to focus on innovation, productivity and premiumization to revive growth.
Key highlights from management commentary
The company has four strategic pillars: lead in the toothpaste category in terms of volume and grow the core, premiumisation, lead the toothbrush and devices category, and build personal care.
Only 20% urban households brush twice a day, having scope for expansion.
Ebitda margin may be affected in Q1 FY24 by higher Ad spends due to new product launches.
Colgate re-launched Colgate strong teeth in May 2023 as it gives both value and volume growth. It is patented with arginine technique and offers the best in cavity protection. The product has 1.2 times penetration in rural areas. In addition to cleaning, it nourishes teeth. The company has reached 170 million children through ‘Bright smiles Bright Future program’ and targets to add 10 million more by 2030.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
