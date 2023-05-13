Colgate Q4 Results Review - Volume Pressure Continues To Dampen Performance: Dolat Capital

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues came in line but Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax were ahead of our estimate. We believe that the company has reported flattish volume performance during the quarter – seventh consecutive quarter of muted volume performance.

Gross margin remained flat on a YoY basis, but improved 100 basis points sequentially. Ebitda margin expanded by 50 basis points mainly driven by decline in advertising and promotion spends. Continuous decline in A&P spends remains a concern for future growth.

Colgate’s focus on driving growth via increasing oral care pie in India through innovation across core categories and developing new segments would remain key growth drivers over the long term. However, increase in competition and better product offerings by competitors like Dabur India Ltd. and Patanjali remains a key challenge.

Further, rural slowdown remains challenge for domestic oral care industry.