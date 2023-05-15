Colgate Q4 Results Review - Volume Continues To Decline; Rural Market Remains A Drag: Nirmal Bang
Colgate’s Q4 FY23 revenue and volume were below our estimates while operating margin was ahead of our expectation.
Nirmal Bang Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue and volume were below our estimates while operating margin was ahead of our expectation as absolute ad-spends moderated by 2.7% YoY.
Revenue increased by 3.8% YoY to Rs 13.5 billion (versus estimate Rs 13.8 billion) while Ebitda grew by 5.2% YoY to Rs 4.5 billion. Adjsuted profit after tax was down by 1.8% YoY at Rs 3.2 billion.
There was some respite in raw material prices, which led to ~100 basis points QoQ gross margin improvement to 66.9% (remained flat YoY).
Colgate's Ebitda margin expanded by ~50 bps YoY largely due to lower advertising and promotion spends, which saw 70 bps YoY decline at 10.6% (of sales).
We believe that calculated volume would have declined in low single digits on YoY basis in Q4 FY23, leading to implied four-year volume compound annual growth rate of ~0.5%.
