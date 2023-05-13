Colgate Q4 Results Review - Strong Margins Drive Earnings Beat; But Volumes Still Elusive: Systematix
Long term potential remains but more work required on execution and changing consumer behaviour.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. delivered an earnings beat with a margin surprise led by cut in ad spends. The key positives were high single digit growth in toothpaste with some volume share gains, a decent 5.4% growth in domestic business and strong gross margins, while key negatives were continued category decline in both toothpaste and toothbrush and weak exports.
A 3.8%% YoY revenue growth resulted in a three-year compound annual growth rate of 8% (sequential growth of 4.6% versus Q2 FY23). We estimate flattish volumes in toothpaste (on a base of 3% decline YoY).
Oral care category volumes declined 2-3% especially in rural markets given inflationary pressures and channel liquidity issues. The share gains by natural/herbal players has started reversing now which is a positive.
Colgate continues on its agenda of continually improving its core offerings, driving penetration of premium and therapeutic launches, focusing on alternate channels and stepping up innovation and marketing to grow ahead of the market in FY24.
The 50 bps YoY increase in Ebitda margin to 33.5% was higher than the 10 bps uptick in gross margin given a 70 bps increase in advertising and promotion spends, which should pick up from Q1 itself. Ebitda grew 5% while profit after tax decline % YoY.
With raw material prices stabilising, we believe gross margins can improve further, which would support Colgate’s innovation, premiumisation and category expansion initiatives.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.