Colgate Q4 Results Review - Strong Margins Drive Earnings Beat; But Volumes Still Elusive: Systematix

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. delivered an earnings beat with a margin surprise led by cut in ad spends. The key positives were high single digit growth in toothpaste with some volume share gains, a decent 5.4% growth in domestic business and strong gross margins, while key negatives were continued category decline in both toothpaste and toothbrush and weak exports.

A 3.8%% YoY revenue growth resulted in a three-year compound annual growth rate of 8% (sequential growth of 4.6% versus Q2 FY23). We estimate flattish volumes in toothpaste (on a base of 3% decline YoY).

Oral care category volumes declined 2-3% especially in rural markets given inflationary pressures and channel liquidity issues. The share gains by natural/herbal players has started reversing now which is a positive.

Colgate continues on its agenda of continually improving its core offerings, driving penetration of premium and therapeutic launches, focusing on alternate channels and stepping up innovation and marketing to grow ahead of the market in FY24.

The 50 bps YoY increase in Ebitda margin to 33.5% was higher than the 10 bps uptick in gross margin given a 70 bps increase in advertising and promotion spends, which should pick up from Q1 itself. Ebitda grew 5% while profit after tax decline % YoY.

With raw material prices stabilising, we believe gross margins can improve further, which would support Colgate’s innovation, premiumisation and category expansion initiatives.