Colgate Q4 Results Review - Strategy To Drive Category Growth; Execution Is Key: ICICI Direct

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. reported domestic sales growth of 5.4% in Q4. Overall sales were up 3.7% YoY led by pricing growth; volumes were flat.

Ebitda was at Rs 451.9 crore, up 5.2% YoY, with margins at 33.5%. Consequently, adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 317.6 crore (down 1.8% YoY.

Key triggers for future price performance: