Colgate Q4 Results Review - Strategy To Drive Category Growth; Execution Is Key: ICICI Direct
Colgate would increase ad spends to perk up volumes across segments.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. reported domestic sales growth of 5.4% in Q4. Overall sales were up 3.7% YoY led by pricing growth; volumes were flat.
Ebitda was at Rs 451.9 crore, up 5.2% YoY, with margins at 33.5%. Consequently, adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 317.6 crore (down 1.8% YoY.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Rural household daily usage of toothpaste is close to ~45%, urban usage of toothpaste twice a day is only ~20%. Rising per capita consumption and driving premiumisation in oral care category is key to growth.
Colgate has strong brand equity of ‘Palmolive’ brand. However, it has been unable to leverage this brand for brand extension in personal care categories over the years. It is now expanding this brand in body wash.
Gross margin is expected to remain elevated at ~65% given the decline in crude-based commodity prices. The company would increase ad-spends to perk up volumes across segments.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.