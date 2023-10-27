Colgate Q2 Results Review - Relaunch, Activations To Support Growth: Yes Securities

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. delivered decent performance in Q2 FY23 as its margin delivery fully offset slightly miss on topline. Even while volume growth seems to be lower than our estimate as we were expecting benefit from category growth recovery as highlighted in recent analyst meet, it seems to be in-line with consensus.

As highlighted earlier by the management, gross margins are now seeing modest improvement compared to earlier quarters. Colgate has sharply picked-up advertising cost in H1 FY24 (+ 140 basis points YoY to 13.9%), but savings in other expenses have led to improvement in Ebitda margin profile.

Colgate is now also making effort to drive consumption by highlighting importance of night time brushing through its recent ad. We believe, recent relaunch/restaging of key brands and above activations, should support growth in near term. Any improvement in market growth rates, especially in rural, should only further accelerate the volume growth momentum.

We continue to assign ~41 times and roll-forward our target price to September- 2025E earnings per share (three year/five year average forward multiple: ~39 times), giving us a revised target price of Rs 2,080 (Rs 2,000 earlier).

We thus continue to maintain our 'Neutral' rating. For further rerating in near term, rural recovery and market share improvement in core is much needed.