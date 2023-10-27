Colgate Q2 Results Review - Muted Volume Performance; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital
Increase in advertising and promotion spends restricted Ebitda margins expansion at 340 bps.
Dolat Capital Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue and Ebitda came inline our estimate. Domestic business posted revenue growth of 6.6% YoY. We believe that the volume growth was flat during the quarter.
Gross margin expanded by 500 basis points YoY due to deflation in key raw material prices. However, increase in advertising and promotion spends restricted Ebitda margins expansion at 340 bps.
Colgate’s focus on driving growth via increasing oral care pie in India through innovation across core categories and developing new segments would remain key growth drivers over the long term.
As Colgate’s Q2 results were broadly in line with our estimate, we have maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates at Rs 45.6/50.3 and introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 54.7.
We value the stock at 39 times FY26E EPS and maintain target price at Rs 2,113. Downgrade to 'Reduce'.
