Colgate Q2 Results Review - Growth Sustainability Key To Further Re-Rating: Prabhudas Lilladher

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.'s Q2 results are in line with 3% volume growth, 18% Ebitda growth and 22.3% profit after tax growth led by 500 basis points higher gross margins partly neutralised by 260 bps higher ad-spends.

Our estimates indicate that Q2 indexed volumes are up by just 6.5% over FY20-24 and current volume growth is driven by low base of five consecutive negative volume quarters before Q1 FY24.

Colgate continues to focus on-

driving toothpaste category penetration and usage, premiumisation through science-based innovations with total and Colgate strong teeth and build personal care portfolio in body/hand wash.

While Colgate is launching premium products (Total Sensitive Toothpaste, Colgate water flosser, Visible white O2 toothpaste and Whitening Pen and Colgate Periogard Toothpaste), their contribution will remain limited in medium term.

While resilient urban demand, low base and benign inputs will enable strong growth in FY24, sustaining double digit profit after tax growth beyond FY24 looks challenging but for significant pick up in rural demand.

We estimate 8.0% sales and 11% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26.

We value Colgate at 38 times September-25 earnings per share and assign a target of Rs 1948 (Rs 1869 earlier).

Re-rating potential seems capped post recent run up in stock price. Retain 'Hold'.