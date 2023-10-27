Colgate Q2 Results Review - Focus On Core, Twice Brushing: ICICI Securities

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue growth was below our and consensus estimates but profit after tax was above estimates driven by higher other income.

Colgate reported domestic revenue growth of ~7% (high-single digit growth in toothpaste portfolio), which appears to be driven by balanced volume and price/mix growth.

Its strategy is to drive overall category growth through-

accelerated investment towards core (Colgate Strong Teeth, Max Fresh and Salt); focus on twice brushing again (after underinvestment over last few years); and premiumisation.

Further, as expected, Colgate seems to be the likely beneficiary of flattening of naturals segment share within toothpaste (we like its strategy to focus on its competitive moat of delivering superior science based products rather than being distracted by naturals segment).

Diversification in personal care by leveraging Palmolive brand equity in body wash segment will be dependent on category and distribution nuances. Retain 'Add'.