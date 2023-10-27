Colgate Q2 Results Review - Focus On Core, Twice Brushing: ICICI Securities
Revenue growth driven by re-launches.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue growth was below our and consensus estimates but profit after tax was above estimates driven by higher other income.
Colgate reported domestic revenue growth of ~7% (high-single digit growth in toothpaste portfolio), which appears to be driven by balanced volume and price/mix growth.
Its strategy is to drive overall category growth through-
accelerated investment towards core (Colgate Strong Teeth, Max Fresh and Salt);
focus on twice brushing again (after underinvestment over last few years); and
premiumisation.
Further, as expected, Colgate seems to be the likely beneficiary of flattening of naturals segment share within toothpaste (we like its strategy to focus on its competitive moat of delivering superior science based products rather than being distracted by naturals segment).
Diversification in personal care by leveraging Palmolive brand equity in body wash segment will be dependent on category and distribution nuances. Retain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.