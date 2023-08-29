Colgate-Palmolive - Share Improvement Key To Further Rerating: Yes Securities
Focus on science-backed and technologically advanced products to drive premiumisation.
Yes Securities Report
We recently participated in the analyst/Investor Meet held by Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. The management reiterated the opportunity, strategic pillars, enablers and current state of the business as well as elaborately showcased their innovations, sustainable practices and scientific advancements.
Key takeaways:
Market shares remain stable,
Colgate remains confident on opportunity in core categories while continuing to stay hopeful on Palmolive,
Gross margins to modestly move up from current levels,
Focus on science-backed and technologically advanced products will continue to drive strong premiumization across the portfolio.
There is no revision to our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share. We continue to assign ~41 times on March’2025E EPS for Colgate (three year/five year average forward multiple: ~40 times), giving us an unchanged target price of Rs2,000. Maintain 'Neutral'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
