Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Review - Results Beat Estimates; Upgrade To 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results came ahead of estimate. Post seven consecutive quarters of muted volume performance, the company reported strong revival. Our analysis suggest that the volume growth was ~8%.

Gross margin expanded by 210 basis points YoY due to deflation in key raw material prices. Further, better operational efficiencies helped Ebitda margins to expand by 440 basis points YoY.

Colgate’s focus on driving growth via increasing oral care pie in India through innovation across core categories and developing new segments would remain key growth drivers over the long term.

To factor in strong revenue growth and improved margins in Q1, we have upward revised our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 6.9/7.6% respectively to Rs 45.6/50.3.

Considering enhanced operational performance, higher volumes and increased visibility on growth, we have upward revised our valuation multiple for the stock.

We value the stock at 42 times FY25E EPS (33 times earlier) to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,113. Upgrade to 'Accumulate'.