Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Results Review - Early Signs Of Recovery In Oral Care Category: Centrum Broking

Revenues beats our estimates where toothpaste volumes grew by 3%.
Centrum Broking Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 print came in ahead of our estimates; revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 10.8%/ 29.7%/33.9% respectively.
Domestic sales grew 12.3% led by ~8% price and ~3-4% volume growth as per our estimate. Management said, growth was driven by good execution against its strategy focused on growing oral care category driven by newly launched formulation for its flagship product Colgate dental cream (with Arginine technology).
Though Colgate saw early signs of recovery in rural markets, our on-ground checks indicate toothbrush category saw persistent pressure on volumes due to rising competition from Oral-B.
Further, its exports sales declined steadily in last few quarters. Gross margin improved to 68.2% (+220 bp). With lower other expenses (-0.4%), ad spends/employee cost grew faster at 11.2%/2.2% reflecting 29.7% growth in Ebtda to Rs 4.0 billion; Ebitda margin settled at 31.1% (+454 bp).
Though we expect ad-spends to inch-up to 14-15%, it raised to 13.8% of sales in Q1.
With relaunch of first ever Whitening pen with Dentist partners, management expects high single digit growth in FY24. We tweaked earning and retain 'Sell' rating, with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs1,655 (implied 34.1 times FY25E earnings per share).
