Colgate - Lacks Growth Triggers: Prabhudas Lilladher

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd.'s analyst meet had nothing new with focus on low growth oral care and lack of any concrete strategy sharing to grow Personal care.

Colgate management highlighted four growth pillars of the future growth strategy of the company as-

lead toothpaste volume growth, drive science led premiumisation, lead category growth in toothbrush and devices and build personal care portfolio.

Colgate is looking at ramping up innovations (Max Fresh Charcoal, Visible White in Oral Beauty category and electric toothbrushes, increasing promotion intensity and sustained investments to increase presence in personal care (face, hand and body care).