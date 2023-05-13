Colgate, Deepak Nitrite, Alkyl Amines, Sapphire Foods, Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Colgate Palmolive - Similar volume CAGR; beat on margin

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd.’s domestic revenue grew 5% YoY (four-year compound annual growth rate sustaining at 4%), led by high single-digit growth in toothpaste (Dabur India Ltd. clocked ~5%). Volumes arrested a declining trend of the previous four quarters and were flat (our estimate: 1%) with ~1% four-year CAGR. Gross margin continued to expand sequentially (100 bps) to 66.9%, better than our expectation of 66%.

Advertisement expenses fell 3% YoY (10.6% of sales), but these are likely to inch up in the coming quarter with the re-launch of Colgate dental cream. Ebitda margin was flat YoY (+550 basis points QoQ) at 33.5% (our estimate: 32%). Ebitda grew by 5% YoY (our estimate: -3%).

Colgate continues to focus on-