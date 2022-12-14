Colgate - Contesting To Build Viable Business In Personal Care: Centrum Broking

We interacted with Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, new Managing Director of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. to get a fresh perspective on strategy reset. In the last 10 years, Colgate’s revenue grew compound annual growth rate 6.6% reaching to Rs 50 billion in FY22, whilst Ebitda margin expanded to 30.7% (plus 900 basis points).

Despite India’s most penetrated brand at 88.1%, the management appeared to be confident on science led innovation driving premiumisation backed by solid research and development strength.

Management charted growth pillars balancing volume and value mix:

drive per capita consumption – 55% rural consumers don’t brush daily, leverage partnership with dentist, drive science led innovation – oral beauty, drive category growth for toothbrush, and build viable personal care.

Further, ‘Amazing’ - digital analytics tool driving in-store efficiency may hold merit in our view. However, direct distribution scale-up (now 1.7 million) holds the key for volume growth.

Management expects its personal care growth to be led by portfolio extension in body, hand and face care.