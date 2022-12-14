Colgate - Contesting To Build Viable Business In Personal Care: Centrum Broking
‘Amazing’ - digital analytics tool driving in-store efficiency may hold merit in our view.
Centrum Broking Report
We interacted with Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, new Managing Director of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. to get a fresh perspective on strategy reset. In the last 10 years, Colgate’s revenue grew compound annual growth rate 6.6% reaching to Rs 50 billion in FY22, whilst Ebitda margin expanded to 30.7% (plus 900 basis points).
Despite India’s most penetrated brand at 88.1%, the management appeared to be confident on science led innovation driving premiumisation backed by solid research and development strength.
Management charted growth pillars balancing volume and value mix:
drive per capita consumption – 55% rural consumers don’t brush daily,
leverage partnership with dentist,
drive science led innovation – oral beauty,
drive category growth for toothbrush, and
build viable personal care.
Further, ‘Amazing’ - digital analytics tool driving in-store efficiency may hold merit in our view. However, direct distribution scale-up (now 1.7 million) holds the key for volume growth.
Management expects its personal care growth to be led by portfolio extension in body, hand and face care.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
