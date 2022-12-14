Colgate - Category Headwinds Persist Despite Strong Growth Opportunity: Systematix
Personal care segment share (Palmolive) has also been stagnant with company not focusing much on distribution, portfolio expansion
Systematix Research Report
We attended Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s analyst meet to understand the new Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan’s strategy for the company. The core focus areas remain the same-
driving category volume growth in rural markets,
driving premiumisation in urban markets,
using research and development expertise to drive product superiority,
scaling up the personal care business and
using technology to further improve on-ground execution.
While the narrative on low per-capita consumption in India and premiumisation potential have always been strong, the pace of premiumisation and increase in rural adoption over the last few years has been slow, in addition to loss of market share for the company especially in the naturals segment.
With the category witnessing a decline this year, the immediate focus is on driving category volumes which still remain volatile.
The naturals category, where Colgate is under-indexed and therefore lost market share to peers, is now plateauing since 2020, which should bring back some lost category market share.
