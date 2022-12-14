Colgate - Accelerate Volumes, Maintaining Ebitda Margins Would Remain A Challenge: Dolat Capital
Cautious About Operational Performance In The Near Term.
Dolat Capital Report
We attended Analyst Meet 2022 of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. The management outlined its strategy and action through four growth pillars namely-
lead toothpaste category growth,
drive science led premiumisation,
lead category growth in toothbrush and devices and
build personal care portfolio.
Colgate is India’s No.1 brand with deep penetration of 88.1% and has reach in 9/10 households in India. The company has 2.7 times higher oral care scientific publications compared to the nearest competitor. Also, Colgate has a strong research and development with cutting edge technologies.
The company has 1500 plus patents per year - some recent patents of the company include recyclable toothpaste tubes and Arginine technology etc.
Colgate is in process of launching India’s first professional e-business-to-business platform in 2023 exclusively for dentists.
