Cognizant Q2 Results Review - Weak Demand Outlook In Near-Term Despite Strong Bookings: ICICI Securities

Cognizant has retained its guidance of -1 to +1% (-2 to 0% organic) YoY constant currency growth for CY23, guided for ~0.6% QoQ U.S. dollar growth in Q3 CY23, implying a decline of 1.65% QoQ USD in Q4 CY23.

Though it reported strong bookings growth of 17% YoY in Q2 CY23 driven by large deal wins, there is uncertainty around the timing of ramp up of these large deals.

Cognizant’s weak revenue growth guidance, continued decline in headcount, shrinking small deal pipeline reaffirm our view that near term demand environment remains soft with more focus on cost optimisation and vendor consolidation deals, which could lead to pricing pressure.

We maintain our cautious outlook on Indian IT for the next one-two quarters with no immediate signs of demand revival.

We reiterate 'Sell' on Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd.