Coforge Q4 Results Review - Strong Performance; Guidance Suggest Sustained Traction: Dolat Capital
Order wins remain strong, adds comfort to guidance.
Dolat Capital Report
Coforge Ltd. reported strong constant currency revenue growth of 4.7% QoQ (our estimate: 3.5%) led by two large deal wins and order intake of $301 million (next twelve-month total contract value up 21% at $869 million).
Adjusted Ebitda margin down 260 bps QoQ to 15.9% (including $9.8 million milestone celebration cost). Adjusted for that margin was slight miss. Profit after tax miss was extended as it made provision of Rs 523 million towards American depository receipt listing fees incurred.
Coforge's management has provided revenue growth guidance of 13-16% plus in constant currency terms in FY24 (better than our expectation of 13-15%) and Ebitda margin (before employee stock ownership plan) of 18.5%-19.0% with 50 bps improvement in gross margin.
Strong performance, higher guidance than tier-I along with strong 12 months executable order book at $869 million (21% YoY) despite uncertain macros suggest reasonable growth momentum.
