BQPrimeResearch ReportsCoforge Q4 Results Review - Strong Performance Despite Poor Macro: IDBI Capital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Coforge Q4 Results Review - Strong Performance Despite Poor Macro: IDBI Capital

Longer term margins to improve.

27 Apr 2023, 2:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Coforge building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
The Coforge building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

IDBI Capital Report

Coforge Ltd.’s Q4 U.S. dollar revenue growth was better than most of its peers. The company’s revenue growth guidance of 13-16% is 800-900 basis points higher than its larger peer.

We have considered mid-point of the guided range (i.e 14.5%) considering the macro uncertainty. We believe the flat Ebitda margin guidance was a tad disappointing, as we expected gross margin expansion to flow to Ebitda.

However, considering the opportunity Coforge is seeing it plans to invest the same in sales expansion. This bodes well for future growth.

We have revised our earnings per share estimates a tad downwards by 3.9% and 1.2% for FY24E and FY25E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital Coforge Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Coforge Q4 Results: Profit Falls 53%, Revenue Growth Guidance At 13%-16% For FY24

Opinion
Coforge Q4 Results: Profit Falls 53%, Revenue Growth Guidance At 13%-16% For FY24
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT