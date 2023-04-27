Coforge Q4 Results Review - Strong Performance Despite Poor Macro: IDBI Capital

Coforge Ltd.’s Q4 U.S. dollar revenue growth was better than most of its peers. The company’s revenue growth guidance of 13-16% is 800-900 basis points higher than its larger peer.

We have considered mid-point of the guided range (i.e 14.5%) considering the macro uncertainty. We believe the flat Ebitda margin guidance was a tad disappointing, as we expected gross margin expansion to flow to Ebitda.

However, considering the opportunity Coforge is seeing it plans to invest the same in sales expansion. This bodes well for future growth.

We have revised our earnings per share estimates a tad downwards by 3.9% and 1.2% for FY24E and FY25E.