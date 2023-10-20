Coforge Q2 Results Review - Momentum Continues; FY24 Exit Is Crucial: Motilal Oswal
Healthy deal pipeline renders comfort on guidance .
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We expect the large deal ramp-ups and healthy funnel to support its Coforge Ltd.'s growth despite the near-term challenges. These would help the company achieve its FY24 revenue guidance. However, we remain cautious on the Q3 seasonality.
Strong execution, robust client mining, and continued investment in S&M have helped Coforge gain wallet share and deliver industry-leading growth.
However, we believe the robust outlook is already factored into the price and we do not see any potential upside from here on.
Our target price of Rs 4,840 implies 26 times FY25E earnings per share. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on fair valuations.
Coforge’s USD revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ constant currency was in line with our estimates. Reported USD/Indian rupee revenue growth stood at 2.3%/2.5% QoQ.
Revenue growth was driven by banking, financial services (+4.0% QoQ), while travel, transport and hospitality and Insurance rose +2.3% QoQ each during the quarter.
Pre-RSU Ebitda margin of 17.6% was in line with our estimate, while post-RSU margin stood at 15.3% (+40 bp QoQ; below our estimate of +170 bp QoQ).
Adjusted profit after tax at Rs 1.8 billion was flat QoQ versus our estimate of Rs 2.5 billion, on account of higher RSU cost (Rs 519 million versus 216 million in Q1) and lower other income.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Coforge Q2 Results Review - Guidance Retained Backed By Deal Wins, Momentum To Continue: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.