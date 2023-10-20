Coforge Q2 Results Review - Momentum Continues; FY24 Exit Is Crucial: Motilal Oswal

We expect the large deal ramp-ups and healthy funnel to support its Coforge Ltd.'s growth despite the near-term challenges. These would help the company achieve its FY24 revenue guidance. However, we remain cautious on the Q3 seasonality.

Strong execution, robust client mining, and continued investment in S&M have helped Coforge gain wallet share and deliver industry-leading growth.

However, we believe the robust outlook is already factored into the price and we do not see any potential upside from here on.

Our target price of Rs 4,840 implies 26 times FY25E earnings per share. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on fair valuations.