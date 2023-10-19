Coforge Q2 Results Review - Healthy Improvement Expected In H2 Margins : IDBI Capital

Coforge Ltd’s Q2 USD revenue growth was better than peers but lower than expected guidance of the company. However, the company has maintained its growth guidance of 13-16%. Considering macro uncertainty, slowdown in deal conversion, soft Q3 and robust expectation from Q4 we have assumed that the company would be at the lower end of the guidance of 13% YoY for FY24E.

Further Coforge's ability to win large deals in this environment (16.6% YoY increase in executable order) we have assumed ~16% YoY growth in FY25E and 188 basis points increase in Ebit margins. This has led to an upgrade in earning per share of 3.3% for FY25E.

Hence we have revised our target price upwards to Rs 4,931 (25 times FY25E earnings per share) from Rs 4,650.

However, considering the recent run up in price and expensive valuation we maintain our hold rating on the stock.