Coforge Q2 Results Review - Guidance Retained Backed By Deal Wins, Momentum To Continue: Dolat Capital

Coforge Ltd. reported constant currency rev growth of 2.3% QoQ (our estimate: 2%) led by broad based growth. Deal win stood at $313 million including three large deal wins in banking, financial services and insurance and travel.

Adjusted Ebitda margin up 234 basis points QoQ to 17.6% (our estimate: 17.2%) led by increase in gross margin (110 bps) offset by higher selling, general and administrative (20 bps).

Management retained revenue growth guidance of 13%-16% in CC terms and adjusted Ebitda margin (before employee stock ownership plan) around 18.3% with 50 bps improvement in gross margin.

Next twelve months executable total contract value up 4.2%/16.6% QoQ/YoY at $935 million.