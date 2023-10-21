Coforge Q2 Results Review - FY24 Growth Leader; Idiosyncratic Play? Nirmal Bang

Coforge Ltd. Q2 FY24 revenue numbers met our estimate, while Ebit margin came in lower largely due to higher-than-expected employee stock ownership plan cost (almost three times of what we estimated) and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

However, it held on to its FY24 guidance for revenue growth (13-16% constant currency) and margin (~18.3% adjusted Ebtida) that it had given out six months back.

The ‘adjusted’ Ebtida stands out as a sore thumb as no other company in the sector uses this metric. We stick to reported Ebit margin which was lower than our estimate by 200 basis points. The difference largely stems from 150 bps of higher ESOP costs (accelerated vesting of ESOPs) and another 30 bps of higher SGA spending.

Based on the current ESOPs given out, Coforge states that ESOP costs will come off both QoQ and in FY25 versus FY24. But then, the company could decide to give more ESOPs and/or accelerate the vesting in the future to retain and reward employees. So this cost cannot be precisely estimated.

While Coforge under Chief Executive Officer, Sudhir Singh, has done a good job in the last six years to grow to $1 billion (from a revenue of ~$$ 420 million), we believe that as the company grows larger, it will be up against competition from the behemoths in the banking, financial services, and insurance. space (a very competitive vertical which embraced outsourcing/offshoring decades back). It will also require significant skills in the ‘run the business’ side and in cost optimization which we believe Coforge is not the best at.

While it will grow faster than the tier-I Information technology set over the next five years, we are not in the camp that believes it will go back to growing at 20% plus in the medium term.

We continue to believe that the worst on the U.S macro front is ahead of us and not behind us, and hence we are cautious on the IT sector and Coforge.

We recently pared FY25 revenue/earnings of our coverage to below consensus levels. Post Q2 FY24 we have cut estimates for FY24-FY26.

We reiterate ‘Sell’ on Coforge with a target price of Rs 3,689, valuing the company on September 2025E earning per share at 18 times, 10% discount to the multiple of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., our valuation benchmark.