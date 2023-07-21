Coforge Q1 Result Review - Superior Execution; Robust Outlook: Axis Securities
Reported revenue of Rs 2,221 crore, up 2.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood below than our expectations.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
In Q1 FY24, Coforge Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,221 crore, up 2.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood below than our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 332 crore, reporting a decline of 16.8% on a QoQ basis due to higher operating expenses.
Its operating margins declined by 386 basis points to 14.9%, which was largely led by higher operating expenses, wage hikes, and a higher onsite expenses during the quarter.
Coforge posted net profit of Rs 165 crore in Q1 FY24, registering an excellent growth of 43% on a QoQ basis.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe Coforge is well-placed for growth given its multiple long-term contracts with the world’s leading brands.
Better revenue visibility gives us confidence in the company’s business growth moving forward.
However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies along with prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and Recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 21 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 238.7/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,910/share, implying an upside of 2% from the current market price.
