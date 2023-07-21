Coforge Q1 Result Review - Superior Execution; Robust Outlook: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

In Q1 FY24, Coforge Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,221 crore, up 2.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood below than our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 332 crore, reporting a decline of 16.8% on a QoQ basis due to higher operating expenses.

Its operating margins declined by 386 basis points to 14.9%, which was largely led by higher operating expenses, wage hikes, and a higher onsite expenses during the quarter.

Coforge posted net profit of Rs 165 crore in Q1 FY24, registering an excellent growth of 43% on a QoQ basis.