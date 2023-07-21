Coforge Q1 Result Review - Overall Miss; Commentary Healthy Backed By Order Wins: Dolat Capital

Coforge Ltd. reported constant currency revenue growth of 2.7% QoQ (our estimate: 3%). Deal win stood at $531 million including two large deal wins in banking, financial services and insurance ($300 million and $65 million). Adjusted Ebitda margin down 70 basis points QoQ to 15.2%, including $2 million milestone celebration costs.

Management remained confident of revenue growth guidance of 13%-16% in CC terms in FY24 and Ebitda margin (before employee stock ownership plan) of 18.3% with 50 bps improvement in gross margin. Next twelve months executable total contract value up 20% at $897 million.

Robust annual contract value and healthy guidance despite uncertainties in BFSI suggest immaculate execution and deep client intimacy. But believe most of this is priced in.