Coforge Q1 Result Review - Overall Miss; Commentary Healthy Backed By Order Wins: Dolat Capital
Guidance well stress tested; growth momentum to sustain.
Dolat Capital Report
Coforge Ltd. reported constant currency revenue growth of 2.7% QoQ (our estimate: 3%). Deal win stood at $531 million including two large deal wins in banking, financial services and insurance ($300 million and $65 million). Adjusted Ebitda margin down 70 basis points QoQ to 15.2%, including $2 million milestone celebration costs.
Management remained confident of revenue growth guidance of 13%-16% in CC terms in FY24 and Ebitda margin (before employee stock ownership plan) of 18.3% with 50 bps improvement in gross margin. Next twelve months executable total contract value up 20% at $897 million.
Robust annual contract value and healthy guidance despite uncertainties in BFSI suggest immaculate execution and deep client intimacy. But believe most of this is priced in.
What to expect next quarter
We have factored in revenue growth of 3% QoQ in CC for Q2 FY24, incorporating ramp-ups from deals won in H1 CY23 and retaining guidance of 13-16%, which implies compound quarterly growth rate of around 2.5%. Operating profit margin is expected to increase by 217 bps led by operating efficiencies and absence of one-off milestone celebration costs (about $2 million in Q1 FY24).
Valuation
Management remain confident of growth momentum backed by large deal wins in BFS and continued focus on execution. We believe Coforge would deliver decent growth momentum over next four-six quarters led by two large deal TCV wins of $365 million in BFS over FY24/FY25 where other IT peers are reporting flat to low single digit growth, raising our growth confidence.
Hence, we currently value Coforge at 25 times (earlier 22 times) on FY25E earnings of Rs 176 with target price of Rs 4,400 per share and maintain our 'sell' rating on the stock.
