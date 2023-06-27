Coforge - Outlook Remains Resilient For FY24: Yes Securities
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,480/share at price-to-earnings ratio of 25x FY25E EPS.
Yes Securities Report
We attended Coforge Ltd.’s Investor Day where in the management highlighted the current business environment and FY24 outlook for the company. The focus remains on maintaining robust execution for driving consistent performance even as the near-term demand environment remains challenging.
The 12 month executable order book offers visibility about revenue growth for FY24. Clients remain cautious and are taking more time especially with regard to signing of new deals. However, there has been no deal cancellation for Coforge so far and its deal pipeline remains steady.
The company aims to drive around 50 basis points improvement in gross margin for FY24 through optimisation of employee cost.
Outlook and recommendation
The long-term demand environment remains robust led by strong traction in the adoption of cloud and AI technologies. However, the clients especially in select sectors remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation and it will lead to moderation in near term revenue growth.
Revenue guidance of 13%-16% in constant currency terms for FY24 remains strong. Falling employee attrition is expected to support operating margin going ahead.
We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 18.4% over FY23-25E with average Ebit margin of 14.9%.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,480/share at price-to-earnings ratio of 25 times on FY25E earnings per share. The stock trades at PER of 26.6 times/20.8 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.
