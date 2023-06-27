Coforge - Outlook Remains Resilient For FY24: Yes Securities

We attended Coforge Ltd.’s Investor Day where in the management highlighted the current business environment and FY24 outlook for the company. The focus remains on maintaining robust execution for driving consistent performance even as the near-term demand environment remains challenging.

The 12 month executable order book offers visibility about revenue growth for FY24. Clients remain cautious and are taking more time especially with regard to signing of new deals. However, there has been no deal cancellation for Coforge so far and its deal pipeline remains steady.

The company aims to drive around 50 basis points improvement in gross margin for FY24 through optimisation of employee cost.