Coforge - Despite Slowdown In Demand, Deal Pipeline Is Intact: ICICI Securities
Demand commentary of Coforge management implies June 2023 quarter is likely to be weak for IT services industry.
ICICI Securities Report
Key read across from Coforge Ltd. Investor Day 2023 for Indian IT services:
Coforge retained its guidance of 13-16% YoY constant currency growth for FY24. This guidance looks conservative vs 20% YoY growth in executable orderbook at the start of FY24 because management is building in more uncertain demand environment in FY24E.
It does not expect demand to revive in the second half of the year, contrary to analysts and technology peers’ view of revival in second half. Despite slowdown in demand, Coforge’s deal pipeline is intact.
Management expects Q1 FY24 sequential growth to be soft versus Q4 FY23, while Q2 FY24 is likely to be strong.
Demand variation can be explained better by vertical than geos. Management believes FY24 could be a tough year for growth due to banking, financial services, where slowdown in growth in FY24 versus FY23 may be higher for Coforge.
Banks are more cautious around spending and focusing on cost savings likely because their lending growth is slowing down due to high interest rates. In travel, tech spending is still robust led by airports and airlines because this industry is still witnessing supply constraints rather than demand slowdown. Coforge expects FY24 growth to be broad-based with mid-teens growth across BFS, insurance and travel verticals.
Our views and outlook:
Demand commentary of Coforge management implies June 2023 quarter is likely to be weak for IT services industry. The management believes growth is unlikely to rebound in H2 FY24, which is contrary to our view of revival in demand.
Our view of revival in H2 is supported by higher compound quarter growth rate in H2 for global tech companies and larger IT services peers as implied by their full year CY23/FY24 guidance.
