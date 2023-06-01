Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results Review - Strong Order Backlog; Execution Expected To Pick Up: ICICI Direct
The order backlog was healthy at Rs 22132 crore.
ICICI Direct Report
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. posted below expected performance in the ship-building segment. Revenue came in at Rs 600.1 crore (down 50.5% YoY).
Both segments, shipbuilding and ship-repair, witnessed a decline in revenues.
Gross margin was at 13.2% (2385 basis points down YoY). At the Ebitda level, Cochin Shipyard reported a loss of Rs 67.1 crore against positive Ebitda of Rs 296.3 core in Q4 FY22. Adjusted profit after tax was at -Rs 22.5 crore against Rs 274.6 crore in Q4 FY22 and Rs 110.4 crore in Q3 FY23.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Healthy order book and strong pipeline of projects in the coming two to three years from Indian Navy and other international customers.
Capacity expansion for ship-repair activities to help get more orders in this segment, which is also a higher margin business.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
