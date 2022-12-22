Coal Production To Reach Lifetime High Of 850-900 Million Tonne By FY23-End: CareEdge Analysis

India’s coal production reached a new milestone of 524 million tonne during year-to-date FY23 (April-November 2022), a 17.1% YoY growth, driven by 16.8% YoY increase in production by Coal India Ltd.

The power sector continued to be the largest consumer of domestic coal, accounting for 85% of the total despatches of 588 million tonne during year-to-date FY23.

Total coal imports surged by 25.7% YoY to 154.7 million tonne during April-October 2022, despite high imported coal prices led by high demand for non-coking coal from the power sector.

International coal prices of major global benchmarks remained elevated in November 2022, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Ministry of Coal has concluded five tranches of commercial coal mines auction under the 'coal mines (special provisions) Act 2015 and mines and minerals (development and regulation) Act 1957' and 64 coal mines have been allocated till date.

Further, the sixth tranche of the commercial coal mines auction was launched in November 2022, where 141 coal mines have been offered.