Coal India - Robust Domestic Demand To Drive Volumes; E-Auction Premiums Stable At ~90% Levels: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
In a recent investor interaction, Coal India Ltd. highlighted the following points:
Comfortably on track to achieve a production target of 780 million tonne in FY24,
Demand continues to be robust and all the volumes mined would be consumed,
E-auction premiums maintaining stability at 85-90% levels,
Committed to the goal of reaching 1 billion mt of production within the next three years.
Coal India has long-term commitment from numerous power plant companies via fuel supply agreements agreements, providing better visibility. Based on the year to date performance, Coal is confident of achieving 780 million tonne of production during FY24.
Domestic power generation is expected to grow 7.2% to 1,750 billion units in FY24, consequently driving the demand for coal.
Dispatches to coal-fired plants till October ’23 stood at 346 million tonne (up 15 million tonne YoY) and is expected to dispatch ~610 million tonne in FY24E.
E-auction premiums which had cooled off in July ’23 witnessed an improvement in August - October ’23. E-auction premium in Q2 FY24 stood at 83%, above its historical average and is expected to be around 85-90% for FY24E.
Coal trades at enterprise value/Ebitda of 4.3 times FY25E. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 (5 times EV/Ebitda). We believe Coal is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity ahead.
Any hike in FSA prices post-election will further add to the financial performance of the company.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
