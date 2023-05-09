Coal India Q4 Results Review — Future Earnings Growth Will Be Volume Driven: Centrum Broking
Higher revenue offset by higher provisioning of wage hike ald to Ebitda fall YoY.
Centrum Broking Report
Coal India Ltd. reported lower than estimate Ebitda excluding over burden removal at Rs 86.3 billion (our estimate: Rs 138.6 billion), down 30% YoY/ 23% QoQ. This is due to higher employee cost provisioning of Rs 58.7 billion (Q3 FY23: Rs 15.5 billion).
With this, Coal India has made full provision of agreed wage hike of 19% which is effective from July 01, 2021. Overall sales was up 17% YoY on account of fuel supply agreement sales volume (up 11% YoY) and realisation (FSA up 5% YoY and e-auction up 86% YoY).
The e-auction price have declined sequentially, though remained up 86% YoY at Rs 4525/tonne. Coal India announced Rs 4/share dividend during the quarter. Total dividend for FY23 stands at Rs 24.25/share giving yield of 10-11%.
We increase our coal volume by 1%/1% and price estimate by 5%/2% for FY24 and FY25 respectively.
We have factored in conservative E-auction price at Rs 3000/tonne for FY24 and Rs 2045/tonne for FY25 (versus FY23: Rs 5000/tonne; Q4 FY23: Rs 4525/tonne), which accounts for possibility of decrease in prices. As a result, our estimated Ebitda by 16% and 2% respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
