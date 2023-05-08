Coal India Q4 Results Review - Earnings Decline Set To Accelerate: Systematix

Coal India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 net revenue of Rs 381 billion (up 17% YoY, up 8% QoQ) was 3% above our estimate. Ebitda at Rs 91.7 billion (down 26% YoY, down 18% QoQ) was 18% below estimate.

The earnings miss was driven by-

higher than expected wage provisioning of Rs 58.7 billion, and higher contractual and other expenses, which rose by 24%/55% YoY and were 11%/41% above estimates.

E-auction realisation at Rs 4,525/tonne (up 86%/down 10% YoY/QoQ) was 8% above estimates. Coal dispatch for the quarter was 187 million tonne (up 3%/up 6% YoY/QoQ). The cost of production at Rs 1,550/tonne (up 38%/up14% YoY/QoQ) was 13% above our estimate.

We have cut our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 28%/22% to factor in lower e-auction premiums and a likely 8% upward revision in fuel supply agreement prices.